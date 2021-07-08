Funeral service for Tony Gonzalez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Joshua West of Teen Challenge Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday July 9 at the funeral home.
Tony Gonzalez, 83, of Lawton, passed away on July 3, 2021, in Lawton.
Tony was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Verden, to Mike and Adela “Morales” Gonzalez. He served six years in the U.S. Army with B company 1st Airborne — 50th Infantry and the 2nd Armored Division “Hell on Wheels”. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, 1 O/S Bar, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and was an expert marksman. After service he then he went to work for Freeman Construction doing road construction all over Southwest Oklahoma.
He was a quiet man who was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
Tony is survived by his brother, James Gonzales; three sisters: Juannita Hasley, Mary Adams, and Victoria Battise; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gonzalez and his parents.
