Funeral service for Tony F. Torres will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in the First Baptist Church, Snyder, with Pastor Tom Maldonado, Hobart, officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Snyder.
Tony F. Torres, 56 of Snyder, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Tony was born in Hollis, on July 11, 1965 to Abraham and Ediala Torres. Tony grew up and went to high school in Wichita Falls, Texas. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and most any outdoor activity. He also enjoyed barbecuing for his friends and family. Anyone who knew Tony knew how much he loved his son, Trent. They spent their time together fishing and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Tony is survived by his only child, Trent Torres of Indiahoma; his parents, Abraham and Ediala Torres of Wichita Falls, Texas; his brothers: Abraham Torres Jr.; Jimmie Torres and Harvey Torres, his sisters: Doloris Castaneda and Elizabeth Soto; many nephews, nieces and friends. He is also survived by “Special Buddies” Paxton Richardson and Piper Garcia.
Tony was preceded in death by his brother Orlando Torres.