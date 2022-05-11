Toney La’Rue Conway Sr, was born in Lawton, Nov. 6, 1941 to the late Creola Robinson and late Eugene Conway Sr. He attended and graduated from Lawton Public Schools. Toney enjoyed fishing, composing and playing music, and photography. He worked and retired at the Oklahoma Textbook Depository in Oklahoma City. In 1958, he met Joyce Ann King in Lawton and married. To this union, they were blessed with five children: Jackie Lorraine, Reginald LaRue, Toney LaRue, Nadine Aliane, and Marva Michelle. In 1969, he met Darlene Lucille Rigas in Seattle, Washington and married. To this union, they were blessed with Darrell Ryan. In 1990, he met Shelia Trenise Carson in Portland, Oregon. To this union, they were blessed with Shawnt’e LaRue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Conway Sr. and Creola Hamilton, his wives: Joyce Ann King and Darlene Conway; his son, Reginald LaRue Conway; his brothers: Val Conway and Eugene Conway Jr., his sisters: Mary L. Jordan, Vivian Anne Williams, Glenda Patterson, and Fern E. Jackson.
His legacy remains in the survivors of his beloved companion Shelia Trenise Carson; his daughters: Ja’ki Sims; Nadine Jemison, and Marva Williams; his sons: Toney Conway Jr.; Darrell Conway, and Shawnt’e Conway; dedicated grandchildren: Aastria, Arrieus, Asa LaRue, Mercedes, LaTone, Tasia, Reginald, Toney, Melinda, Alberic, Alden, Marquis, Jamar, Shaniqua, and Candiace.
Funeral services for Toney La’Rue Conway Sr. will be on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Huddleston.