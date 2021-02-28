Graveside service for Tommy Monroe, 80, Duncan, will be in the Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Tommy Louis Monroe was born to Lee Roy and Bertha Lee (Green) Monroe on Aug. 14, 1940 south of Temple,and departed this life in Lawton, on Feb. 21, 2021 at the age of 80 years, 6 months and 7 days.
Tommy grew up south of Temple, graduating from Walters High School in 1958. He worked at B & C Grocery in Walters while attending Cameron College. In June of 1960, he married Nancy Kay Jackson in Walters and to the union two children were born, making their home in Walters.
In May of 1960, Tommy had gone to work for Brittan Merchandising and Oklahoma Drug as a sales rep. for Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. He eventually moved to Duncan and his region became more localized, serving the industry for 50 plus years.
He married Annetta Ruth “Nancy” (Butler) Davis on March 17, 1972 and gained two sons. They raised their family in Duncan. He coached wrestling, football, baseball and softball and was active with all his kids and grandkids sports through the years. He also enjoyed listening to music, hunting, fishing, and camping trips to the lake. He loved his family dearly, he was always smiling, and encouraging to everyone he met!
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy on Oct. 9, 1990; his parents, Lee Roy and Bertha Monroe; father-in-law, Bill Butler; sister and brother-in-Law, Linda and Kenny Wharton; and brother-in Law, Jimmy Butler.
Survivors include four children: Stacey D’Antoni and Rick of Marietta, GA; Randy Monroe and Cyndi of Walters; Brent Davis and Carolyn of Duncan; Kevin Davis and Syvonna of Comanche; his mother-in-Law, Lorene Butler of Duncan; a brother, Jimmy Monroe and Sandy of Houston, TX; a sister, Joy Glenn and Richard of Temple; seven grandchildren: Randi Miller and Brian of Temple; Rusty Davis and Retta of Texas; Christopher Gary of Duncan; Kensie Winfree and Carl of Walters; Samantha Cloud and Joshua of Duncan; Bryce Davis and Jordan of Norman; and Kaidee Monroe of Lexington; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.