Tommy Martindale, age 81 passed away the morning of Monday July 13, 2021. He was born July 22, 1939 in Wilburton to C.L and Willie Martindale. Tommy was married to Deanna Eighmy on Jan. 7, 1961. Tommy spent many years working for 7-Up Bottling where he drove the tractor trailer and ran routes among many other things. This allowed him to do what he did best be a people person. Tommy made many many friends in his travels for work. He never had an enemy and if he knew you, you were his friend. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing dominoes.
Tommy is survived by his grandchildren: Rick and Jennifer of Lawton; his great-grandchildren: Ricky, Robert and Katelynn along with many close friends.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father C.L., his mother Willie, loving wife Deanna and his daughter Leanna.
Tommys wish was to be cremated and there will be a private scattering of ashes.