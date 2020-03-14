Graveside service for Tommy Joe McKee will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Tommy Joe McKee, 66, Edmond, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born October 3, 1953 in Munich, Germany to Joe Curtis and Myrtle (Grooms) McKee. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1971 and then joined the United States Marines. He was stationed at Marine Corp Air Station El Toro, near Irvine, California until he was honorably discharged in 1979. Tommy Joe was proud of his service in the Marines, where he earned the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal-3 and the Rifle Marksman and Pistol Sharpshooter Badges. Following his discharge, he worked in Silicon Valley in the Hi-Tech Industry. His job led him to traveling all over the United States and overseas. He eventually moved back to Oklahoma where he went into business with his brother Tim. He then opened his own company in Moore, Oklahoma, Cox Communications Store. He retired in 2019. Tommy Joe enjoyed traveling, golf, riding his bicycle and going to museums.
He is survived by his four children, Jason McKee and wife Danielle, Jenifer Chester and husband Tony, and John McKee all of North Carolina, Stacy Maxwell and husband Jason of Milpitas, California, eight grandchildren, William, Matthew, Ryan, Aiden, Amber, Adrea, Andrew, and Amari, brother, Tim McKee and wife Crystal of Moore, Oklahoma, and his mother, Myrtle Henderson of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Joe Curtis McKee, step father, Arlis Henderson and other family members.
