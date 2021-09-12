Funeral service for Tommy Eugene Dale, of Granbury, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Dale passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Granbury, Texas.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Monday from noon until the service begins at 2 p.m.
The family requests that you wear masks and social distance during the service.
Tommy was born on Nov. 22, 1935 in Coleman, Texas to A. E. and Pearl Marget (Harris) Dale. He grew up in Coleman, Texas where he attended school. He worked several years doing odd jobs until joining the Fort Worth Police Officer Reserves and worked there for many years before enlisting in the United States Army in July of 1958. While serving his country, he received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star and one Bronze Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. Tommy retired in September of 1980 with 22 years and three months of dedicated service.
He married the love of his life, Shirley Sue on Oct. 22, 1976. Tommy worked as the Chief of Police of Geronimo, Deputy Sheriff for Comanche County, and Transport/Peace Officer for the State of Oklahoma before retiring. Tommy and Shirley enjoyed motorcycling and traveling. They were members of the Blue Knights and the Harley Owners Group. Together, they visited 49 of the 50 states and Tommy visited all 50 states. He was a huge supporter of the Lawton Council of the Blind and a member of Geronimo Baptist Church. He loved working in his workshop and had new found love for fishing and even did tournament fishing this last year.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Leslie Dale of North Richland Hills, TX; his daughter, Tammy (Dale) Sparks of Liberty, TX; his stepson, Charles Blane Watkins, of Mabank, TX; many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter; his siblings: Naioma and Cecil Wilson; Juanita Davis; Suann Sales; and Bobby and Joyce Dale; numerous nieces and nephews; and host of loving friends including his best friends, Kenny Stradley, Doyle Tosh, and Sally Frazier.
He is preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life and his soul mate, Shirley Dale; his sister, Linda Graham; and his nephew, Joey Aaron.