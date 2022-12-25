Funeral services for Tommy Edgeworth, 69, Fay resident, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Fay auditorium with Tim Billy officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, north of Fay, under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home of Thomas. Tommy was born on Oct. 19, 1953, in Altus, to John Burgan Edgeworth and Julian Marie (Chesser) Edgeworth Moon and passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Watonga. Tommy was raised in Olustee, and graduated in 1971. He graduated from SWOSU in 1975 with a Doctorate of Pharmacy and from OCU with an MBA. He married Sue Spangler on Nov. 1, 1975. They moved to Lawton where Tommy became Director of Pharmacy at Southwestern Medical Center for 30 years. They resided in Walters for 26 years before moving to Fay where he became Director of Pharmacy at Clinton Alliance for 15 years. He retired in 2021 so he could watch his grandchildren, Gunner, Stryker and Lakota grow up and play sports. He also enjoyed watching his nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue of their home in Fay; son, Chad Edgeworth of Fay; daughter, April Bennett and husband, Derek of Fay; brother, Burgan Edgeworth and Nancy Tardy of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Becky Woods and Robin of Lawton; three grandchildren: Gunner, Stryker and Lakota Bennett; aunt, Loweta Chesser of Altus; brother-in-law, Jerry Spangler and wife, Linda of Fay; sisters-in-law: Christina Greening of Fay; Theresa Barnes of Thomas; Arthena Shifflett and husband, Jack of Oakwood and Carrie Phillips and husband, Billy of Bedford, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jackie; niece, Trina; father and mother-in-law: Archie and Malease Spangler; and brothers-in-law: Travis Greening and Perry Barnes.