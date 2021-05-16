Tommy Deane Grizzle was born Feb. 15, 1943 in Oklahoma City, to Sylvester “Pete” and Buddie Dean Grizzle. He passed away at his Cyril home on May 11, 2021 with his family at his side. He was 78.
Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at the Cyril First Baptist Church with Jerry D. Grizzle officiating, assisted by Rev. Donny Crittenden. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cyril Funeral Home.
Tommy graduated from Del City High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Paula Rhea McKinzie, on June 1, 1963. In 1966, he joined the US Army, rising to the rank of Sgt. First Class and serving in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 17, 1970 but would later join the US Army Reserves and was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 1984. He worked at the Cyril Refinery before returning to federal service with the 90th Reserve Support Engineering Unit at Fort Sill. He retired in 2006 so he could enjoy fly fishing and golfing. Tommy was skilled at building and fixing anything He especially loved spending time with his grandson.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cyril where he became a deacon in 1996. Tommy served as the Cyril Mayor for two terms and as a Boy Scout troop leader for six years. He also served on the Cyril School Board for 16 years.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Paula; children: Jerry D. and wife, April Grizzle of Frisco, TX, and Andrena and husband John Mena of Lakeway, TX; grandchildren: Jasper Grizzle and Elyssia Mena; sister, Tammie and husband Frank Suthers of Sauk Village, IL; and brother, Michael and wife Carol Grizzle of Sevierville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynda Milligan; and brother, Jerry Grizzle.
