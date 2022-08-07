Funeral service for Tommy Dale Brennan will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Steven Hill officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Tommy Dale Brennan was born into humble beginnings on Oct. 15, 1930 alongside the Washita River, North of Alex. He was born during a time in which our land was stricken with one of the worst droughts and periods of financial despair in its history. But now, he has been raised to glory (II Timothy 4:7-8). He was called to his eternal home on Aug. 3, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 91.
He was born the last of 10 children to John Joseph and Tellie Ola (Miller) Brennan. He grew up in Alex, and was a 1949 graduate of Alex High School. He married Barbara Mae Harper on May 1, 1950 in Lawton. She preceded him in death on May 4, 2019.
Mr. Brennan was a third generation bricklayer and had been a member of Bricklayers Local #5 for 72 years. Following his retirement he worked as a crossing guard for the Lawton Public Schools. He also loved to fish and paint.
He was a member of the Church of Christ for 72 years and at the time of his death was a member of Sullivan Village Church of Christ. He served as a Bible teacher until the day he died and firmly believed in the power of prayer. He also served on the Board of Directors for Camp Lu-Jo Kismif.
Survivors include his four children and their spouses: Dala and Charlie Melton; James and Cathy Brennan; J.D. and Katrina Brennan and Glenn and Laurey Brennan; 10 grandchildren and their spouses: Bryan and Melissa Wells; Eric and Kristin Melton; Steven and Sheila Melton; Shelley and Gerardo Boadas; Kyle Brennan; Brent and Desirae Brennan; Charlotte and Nick Bates; Blake and Rachel Brennan; Kaetlyn and Steven Feldman and James Brennan; 17 great-grandchildren: Jaylin; Rylin; Savana; Lexi; Remi; Reagan; Anthony; Brennan; Jackson; Emma; Wesley; Ashleigh; Mason; Eli; Cash; Case and Colt; special cousins: James Lee LaBlue; Sammy Joe Williams; Robert Gene Williams and Jimmy Dale Williams; and nephews: Jimmy Harper; John Harper and John Brennan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; five brothers: Robert; Richard; Jack; John Joseph “Joe” and Donald Brennan, and four sisters: Edna May Bond; Anna Pearl Gomez; Martha Williams and Tiny Melton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ten Oaks Place and Complete Hospice.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
