Funeral services for Tommy Dale “Tom” Thomas age 72, and Karen Lois (Pullen) Thomas age 69, of Cache will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Rev. Glendon Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery at 1 p.m. with full military honors for Mr. Thomas. Tom and Karen passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, 13 minutes apart at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
Tommy Dale “Tom” Thomas was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, to Paul Daniel and Mary Elizabeth (Carter) Thomas. He attended elementary school in San Antonio, Texas prior to transferring to Classen High School in Oklahoma City. Tom served for 21 1/2 years in the United States Army with two tours in Vietnam. He retired on June 1, 1987, at the rank of Sgt. First Class. After his retirement, he attended Cameron University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. While at Cameron he worked for STAR Mental Health Center and Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services in Lawton. He later transferred and was one of the first employees at the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Manitou; he retired on Dec. 31, 2009. Tom was an avid bowler, fisherman, O.U. Fan, and enjoyed all types of music. His passion was his daily coffee time with his buddies at the Trading Post.
Karen Lois (Pullen) Thomas was born on Jan. 8, 1952, in Anadarko, to Joseph Riley and Claudia Loretta (Jackson) Pullen. She attended Cement Public Schools, graduating in 1970, as Valedictorian of her senior class. On July 2, 1970, she and Tommy Dale “Tom” Thomas were united in marriage in Wichita Falls, Texas. This year they shared 51 years of marriage together. Karen’s pride and joy were her grandchildren! She thoroughly enjoyed taking care and spending time with them. Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed curling up with a good book.
Tom and Karen are survived by their three children, Melissa Young and her husband Cy of Cache; Jason Thomas and his companion Cassandra O’Neal-Lawson of Cache; and Becky Thomas and her fiancé Larry Bush of Cache; eight grandchildren: Bri Wilson; Riley Thomas; Julia Thomas, and her fiancé Brent Mullins, Brooke Wilson; Shayden Hodges; Wyatt Hodges; Brantly Hodges; and Tristen Young, and his companion Rachel Nunley; three great-grandchildren: Zevayah Pullen; Zaiden Mullins and Zeppelin Mullins; Karen’s is also survived by two sisters: Claudia Siekert and her husband Bernie of Santee, California, Sandra Love and her husband Thomas of Bangs, Texas; and one brother, Ronald Pullen and his wife Barbara of Bangs, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Thomas; and Karen by her parents, Joe and Loretta Pullen; two brothers: Raymond Pullen and Kelvin Pullen; and one sister, Janet Pullen.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Jackson Funeral Home in Frederick, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice in memory of Tom and Karen Thomas.
