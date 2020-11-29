Sfc. Tommy Clarence VanDoozer passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home in Duncan surrounded by family, young and old. He was born December 1, 1937, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Dorothy and Larry VanDoozer.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, at 1:00 P.M. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. Military honors will be presented by the Stephens County Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Being part of a military family, Tommy graduated from Frankfurt High School in Germany. Fol-lowing in his father’s footsteps, he joined the US Army and was assigned several tours in Vi-etnam, Korea, and Germany. While overseas, he married the love of his life, Inger Ostby, in Vitry Sur Seine, France on April 9, 1960. Their firstborn daughter, Tandy Elisabeth, was born, followed by Karen Jane, Kathi Ellen, and Julie Anne.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Inger; daughters: Tandy Mills and husband Ron Luttrell of Duncan; Karen and husband Rick Russe of Lawton, and Kathi VanDoozer of Dun-can; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and bonus daughters: Barbra Green Davis and Chris Sinclear Salisbury. He is also survived by his brother, Larry VanDoozer, and nu-merous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Julie Anne VanDoozer Urquhart, and his parents, Dorothy and Col. Loren James Rhoten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the local food banks or to Doctors Without Bor-ders online at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Stephanie and Vicki with Chisholm Trail Hospice for their loving care.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.