Memorial service for Tommy Alvin "Coach" Heidebrecht will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Cache Schools Auditorium in Cache, Oklahoma with Rev. Carl Thionnet of Edmond, officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the Cache Schools Auditorium.
Burial will follow in the North Burns Cemetery just south of Burns Flat, at 2 p.m.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Tommy Alvin "Coach" Heidebrecht, 80, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Tommy Heidebrecht was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Altus, to Alvin "Tom" and Abbie (Boaldin) Heidebrecht. Tommy graduated from Dill City High School in 1960 and attended Oklahoma City University and Central State University (UCO) in Edmond. He played both baseball and basketball in college. He was a teacher and coach throughout his career with stops in Carney, Wellston, Fort Towson, Balko, Hydro, Battiest, Washita Heights, Mangum, Chattanooga, Geronimo, Cache, and Lawton MacArthur.
Tommy was a decorated high school basketball coach, winning six state titles, several coach of the year honors, and multiple hall of fame inductions. He was most proud of making history by winning two state titles on the same day in 1972, when both his boys' and girls' Fort Towson teams won state championships. The feat has not been repeated. Additionally, he won state titles in Hydro and Washita Heights.
Tommy married high school classmate Ann Kerley in 1961. They had two children, Jason Heidebrecht, and Stephanie "Tippi" Heidebrecht.
He spent the last 20 years with his wife, Linda (Gardner) Sasseen Heidebrecht. Together, they traveled all over the continental United States and three times visited Hawaii. They spent time in Toronto and the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. They loved driving across the region attending their grandchildren's sporting events, competitions, school programs, graduations, and activities.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Linda Sasseen Heidebrecht; son, Jason Heidebrecht (Shelley); daughter, Tippi Heidebrecht Rasp; sister, Kay Wilson (Richard); brother-in-law, Tex Rollins; stepdaughter, Lisa Osbun (Kenny); stepson, Mitchell Sasseen (Judy); stepson, Max Sasseen; and stepdaughter, Julie Sasseen Davis (Jason). He also leaves five grandchildren, Chelsea Heidebrecht Dather, Hannah Heidebrecht, Kloe Heidebrecht, Camryn Rasp, and Alex Heidebrecht; and one great-granddaughter, Bretlyn Dather. Tommy and Linda shared 19 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren in all.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anna Beth Heidebrecht.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by going to www.stjude.org or by mailing to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.