Memorial service for Tommy Alvin "Coach" Heidebrecht will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Cache Schools Auditorium in Cache.The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the lobby of the Cache Schools Auditorium.Burial will follow in the North Burns Cemetery just south of Burns Flat at 2 p.m.The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Tommy Alvin "Coach" Heidebrecht, 80, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas.