Funeral service for Tommie Scruggs will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Pastor Matt Kelly officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Tommie Scruggs, 60, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Oklahoma City. She was born Jan. 17, 1961 in Lawton, to Jesse Marvin and Bobbie Jean (Moser) Scruggs. She grew up east of Lawton and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1979. Tommie worked for civil service on Fort Sill in several capacities mainly at the RCF (Regional Correctional Facility) until her retirement in 2013. Following her retirement she began working for Lawton Public Schools and was currently working in the transportation department and served several rolls. Tommie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, painting and gardening. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include three children: Krystal Canfield and husband Chris of Marlow; Dustin Nelson and fiancé Rachael of Fletcher; Misty Canez and husband Jacob of Lawton; five grandchildren: T.J. Saunders, Macayle Nelson, Jordan Crain, Christopher Canfield, Jr. and Jessie Canez; one brother, Jesse David Scruggs and wife Sharon of Lawton, and other family members.
Tommie was preceded in death by her parents.
