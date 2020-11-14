Tommie Louise Doyebi passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Tommie was born December 20, 1945 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Hugh Andele & Frances Harriet “Della” Williams Doyebi.
Tommie attended El Reno, Oklahoma Public School and graduated with the Class of 1964 and then she attended Bacone College. Tommie worked as a clerical worker for the Crow Nation in Montana and later moved back and became KBC Treasurer for the Kiowa Tribe.
Tommie served as the Pawnee Homecoming Pow Wow Princess & then served as the Kiowa Princess 1963-1964 She was a direct descendent of Apetone, the last principal chief of the Kiowas, and Jasper Saunkeah. She enjoyed being with her family, sharing her knowledge of the Kiowa language, songs, and stories. She enjoyed singing Kiowa hymns, handgame songs, 49 songs and Native American Church songs as well as going to Pow Wows and playing Handgame. Tommie traveled all over the country attending various Pow Wows, and was welcomed by many tribes to share in their customs, ceremonies and celebrations. She was an active member of Rolling Thunder, Oklahoma City Pow Wow Club, Kiowa Princess Sorority, Native American Church, and
is a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
Survivors: Son, Christopher A Burch, Carnegie, OK
Sister, Francine Worthington, El Reno, OK
Grandson, Raylen Butler, El, Reno,OK
Great-Grandson, Isaiah Butler, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Preceded in death by parents, Hugh & Della Doyebi,
Children, Robert Burch, Jamie Burch, Raymond Allen “Ace” Butler, Nathaniel Randolph Butler
Grandchild, Quinn Butler
Siblings, Frankie Doyebi, Bruce Doyebi, Jerry Doyebi,
Grandparents.
Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020, Carnegie Cemetery, Carnegie, OK