Tom Spencer Hankins was born Oct. 13, 1951 in Lawton, to Spencer and Alberta Stuever Hankins who preceded him in death. He passed peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020. He had his BS in Business from Cameron University and his MBA in Finance from Oklahoma City University. He worked for PSO/AEP for over 40 years in power accounting and finance before his retirement several years ago. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice Gasperino Hankins who had an untimely passing at age 34. They had two sons Brian and Mark. He later married Gail Abercrombie Hankins who passed away earlier this year. He is survived by his son Brian and son Mark who had blessed him with 4 grandchildren: Abryanna, Braeden, Caelynn and Daelynn whom he affectionately called A B C D.
Tom had an active life at Lawton High where he held several class offices in Student council. He was also a self-taught organist and played the big pipe organ for Mass and weddings at Blessed Sacrament and at St Mary Catholic churches in Lawton and Tulsa. Later in life he was the Chef for the McBirney Mansion, rode motorcycles with the Gold Wing riders club, and did tax returns as a trained preparer for H&R Block, all while full time employed for PSO/AEP.
His Funeral Mass will be this Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Church of St Mary, 1347 E 49th Pl., Tulsa, OK ,74105.
In leu of flowers, please consider donations to Catholic Charities, PO Box 580460, Tulsa, OK 74158 or, The Church of St Mary, 1347 E 49th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74105.