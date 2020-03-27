Private funeral services for Tom Rightmer will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kerry Malakosky, Liberty Heights Chapel, Lawton officiating.
Thomas Liddell Rightmer, 70 passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born April 18, 1949 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Charles Weldon and Doris Louise (Sidebottom) Rightmer. Tom attended Whittier and Hoover Elementary Schools, Tomlinson Junior High, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1967. After graduation Tom enlisted for a short stay in the U.S. Army. He worked at Jeff’s Key Shop, Meador’s Department Store, Christopher’s Home Furnishings, as well as selling insurance for Prudential and American General. Tom married Sharon Ann Taylor of Lawton on March 17, 1973. They made their home in Lawton and raised 2 children: Brett and Nathan Rightmer. Tom joined the Lawton Police Department in September of 1976. He had the privilege of being one of the first TAP officers for the department. He later led recruit training for the Lawton Police Academy. During his service to the Lawton community, Tom was honored to attend and graduate from the FBI Academy in 1992. Tom retired as captain and shift commander in April 2001. After his retirement he enjoyed ministering to friends and strangers on online Christian forums. He delighted in his grandsons, his doggies, and friends that he shared so many fun times with. Tom was a member of Liberty Heights Chapel.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon, daughter Brett and husband Chad Willis of Oklahoma City, Nathan and wife Jessica Rightmer of Franklin, Tennessee, 5 grandsons, Logan, Ty, Madden and Colton Willis, and Smith Rightmer. He is also survived by 2 brothers and their families, Charles and Sheila Rightmer of Salem, Oregon, and Joe and Teresa Rightmer of Aurora, Colorado, and a host of amazing nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Doris Rightmer.
