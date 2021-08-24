Tolbert Earl Wyatt was bought into this world on March 13, 1946 to the union of Henry Cleave Wyatt and Lizzie Tatum Wyatt in Jonesboro, Louisiana. Tolbert joined Mt. Earia CME Church in Jonesboro, Louisiana at an early age. He was a Member of the 1964 graduating class of Jackson High School. He joined the United States Army in September 1966 and retired in September 1988 as Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2). Tolbert was born to serve and loved every minute.
He was an entrepreneur at heart and was determined to make a name for himself. Popularly known as “Mr. Mabuhay”, he and his wife Daisy owned and operated Mabuhay Philippines Market in Lawton for 16 years. Mabuhay Philippines brought so much joy and value to the people of Lawton as it became a place where people of various ethnicities could buy grocery items from their home countries. Tolbert was also an independent Associate for Legal Shield and he even started the “Jonesboro Hodge Memories” Facebook page for members who grew up in Jackson Parish can keep in touch. Share old photos and videos of days gone by, milestone events, and articles relating to Jackson Parish.
Tolbert loved helping others in whatever ways he could. He was an “Energizer Bunny” with an abundance of knowledge and talents. He could fix anything he set his mind to and was greatly known for his amazing crawfish boil skills.
If Tolbert could be described in one word, That word would be persistent. If he had his mind set on something, he was going to do it. He had a way of making sure he got what he wanted out of life and he truly did just that. There wasn’t one thing he left undone or unsaid before he left this world.
Tolbert was preceded in death by parents: Henry Cleave Wyatt and Lizzie Tatum Wyatt; brothers and sisters: Merdis Wyatt; Ceave Wyatt; Levirgis LV “Boot”” Wyatt; MC Wyatt; Maggie; Dell Scott, and Lee Dell Francis; and daughter, Debra R. Combs.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Daisy Wyatt of Lawton; daughters: Davina Wyatt of Minneapolis, MN; Kimberly Wyatt and Kristine Wyatt of Lawton; sisters: Verlin Petway; Mary Ellis; and Lori Jackson Critton of Jonesboro, LA; grandchildren: Sherman Combs and Joshua Combs of Jonesboro, LA; Rickey Fugate; Marquise Fugate; and Sy’ril of Minneapolis, MN and abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be Friday Aug. 27, 2021, at noon at Rose Hill Church of Christ.