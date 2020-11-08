Funeral service for Todd Wayne Devine will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leonard Reimer officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Todd Wayne Devine, also affectionately known as Dad, Papa and Unkie Todd, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lawton. He was born July 20, 1967 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Glenn “Andy” and Linda K. Devine. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1985 graduate of Eisenhower High School. Todd attended Cameron University for a short time following graduation. He married Holly Adams on April 23, 1993 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Todd was a licensed plumber and mechanical contractor. He began working with his father in the family business, Andy’s Plumbing, in 1985 and was a co-owner at the time of his death. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, was a Shriner, enjoyed golfing and drag racing.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Devine, of the home; his children, Hayden Devine, Jacob Devine and fiancé Kalee Butler and Gracie Devine; his grandson, Noah Devine; his mother, Linda K. Devine; his sister, Cindy Devine; niece, Lauren Trierweiler and husband Shane and other family members.
His father preceded him in death.
