Todd Leonard Wallace, 53.10 years old, of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 suddenly at Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Ellen, their son John-Todd ( 19 years old), John and Janet Wallace (father and mother) of Kingwood, Texas, his siblings Richard (brother) and Ann Futch (sister-in-law) of Tampa, Florida and Tanya (sister) and Warren Robinson (brother-in-law) of Kingwood, Texas. Also many loving nieces and nephew, Blake Robinson (Kingwood, Ok.), Amber Robinson (Edmond, Ok.), Nancy Futch (Tampa, Fl.) and Isabelle and Kaitlynn Wilson (Broken Arrow, Ok).
Todd was born in Stillwater, Ok. He grew up in Lawton/Cache, OK. And attended Lawton Christian School. After Todd graduated from High School, he attended Letourneau University, at Tyler Texas on a basketball scholarship for 2 years. Todd was an Army ROTC student and served in the US Army, active duty for a season at Fort Sill, Ok. Todd graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s degree, Bachelor of Science in Technical Education, 1991. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University Bachelor of Science in Technology Education, 1993 (for Career Tech settings) and earned in Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in May of 2013.
Todd has served the Lord by his missionary work traveling to Papa New Guinea in 1984, Italy and China. He also traveled to Mexico in the summer of 2002 with Grace Fellowship Church members to help build a small house and playground for the children. Todd served as one of the Children’s pastor at Grace Fellowship Church, Lawton, Ok. From 2000 – 2012. He served many years as a board member and then President of Board of Directors at Lawton Christian School. In May 2007, Todd received his Minister’s License.
Todd served in secular education at Agra, Edmond and Marlow Oklahoma. In 2002, Todd worked at Great Plains Technology Center, Lawton, Ok. He worked there and in the Engineering Program for Great Plains at MacArthur High School, Lawton, Ok. For 16 years. He currently was instructing middle school students at John Marshall Middle school in Oklahoma City Schools. He coached many football and basketball middle school students and High schools students. Todd’s favorite was directing many Robotic teams that achieved local and state competitions. One of his proud achievements was in April 2018. He attended the World’s Competition in Louisville, Kentucky with our son John-Todd Wallace, Franchesca Young (JT’s girlfriend) and two of his students – Austin and Tony.
Todd’s hobbies included anything involving Oklahoma State University, watching Dallas Cowboys Football, playing basketball, fishing with John-Todd, John and friends and walking our dogs.
Todd’s passions included loving the Lord, spending time with Mary Ellen, John-Todd, Fran and his family. Our earthly greatest treasure and joy revolves around our Son! Todd accompanied John-Todd on many trips and travels to include The Screwbean River in New Mexico on a Paleontological Survey and Excavation trip (3/2015), several Summer Escape trips from LCS to Galveston, several snow-skiing trips with family, CanCun Mexico (6/2016) with friends and to Scotland and Ireland June 2019 with John-Todd and Franchesca Young.
Todd, Mary Ellen and John-Todd were members of Grace Fellowship Church, Lawton, Ok until 2012, then attended First Assembly Church of Lawton, Ok. We currently attend LifeChurch in Edmond, Oklahoma.
A celebration of Life service will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lifechurch located at 2001 NW 178 Street, Edmond, Ok. 73012 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Banc First, Todd Wallace Memorial Fund, # 7020001355. Services are under the Direction of Matthew Funeral Home and Life church, Edmond, Ok with John Wallace officiating.