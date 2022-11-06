Todd J Rooker, 50, of Athens, Georgia passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1972 in Ohio to Rob Rooker and Brenda (Dunn) Fay. He was raised in Lawton where he attended Tomlinson Junior High and Lawton High School. He worked at Herb’s Supermarket on Lee Blvd. He worked in construction in Fort Cobb and the surrounding areas before moving to Alabama, then later settling in Athens, GA, where he was employed doing maintenance for a mobile home park at the time of his death.
Todd is survived by his father, Rob Rooker and wife, Shelia, of Lawton; mother, Brenda Fay and husband, Doug, of Walters; sister, Jennifer McConnell and husband, David, of Shirley, IN; two brothers: Shannon Rooker and Aron Claborn of Lawton; daughter, Kasundra Rooker, Georgia; a niece and nephew, Sunny and Colson Reeder of Shirley, IN; four grandchildren: Clayton; Layne, and Shaelynn and Eden of Duncan; grandmother, Madell Buttram of Lawton, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins across the country. Todd also leaves behind his companion, Jody Knight of Athens, GA.
Todd was preceded in death by five of his grandparents and nephew, Luke.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Oklahoma Parkinson’s Alliance, 711 SW D Avenue, Suite 202, Lawton, OK 73501 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22958, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.