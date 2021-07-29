Memorial service for Toby Hulen will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Ahren Reiter, Pastor officiating.
Toby Hulen died Monday, July 26, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 43. He was born Nov. 29, 1977, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Toby grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School. He worked as a car salesman for Joe Cooper in Oklahoma City. Toby liked to hunt and fish, loved his dog Riley and enjoyed working on cars.
He is survived by his mother, Diane Sveiven; his maternal grandmother, Elaine Sveiven; his uncle Kim Sveiven; his aunts, Susan Pratt and husband Col. (Retired) David Pratt and Jean Keyser; as well as several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Hulen; his maternal grandfather, Lt. Col. (Retired) Desmond Dean Sveiven, and his aunt, Kathy Carter.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com