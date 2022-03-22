Tina Valdez Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral services for Tina Valdez will be at 2 p.m., at Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Roger Noland officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.Tina Jane Valdez was born to Ralph Frank and Daisy Jane (Tabbytosavit) Valdez on March 19, 1957 in Lawton and departed this life in Tulsa, on March 16, 2022 at the age of 64 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists