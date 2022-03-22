Funeral services for Tina Valdez will be at 2 p.m., at Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Roger Noland officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.

Tina Jane Valdez was born to Ralph Frank and Daisy Jane (Tabbytosavit) Valdez on March 19, 1957 in Lawton and departed this life in Tulsa, on March 16, 2022 at the age of 64 years.

Recommended for you