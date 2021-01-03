Funeral service for Tina Michelle Fuller will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at the service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 the world lost a wonderful person in Tina Fuller. Tina, a loving mother of one, passed away at the age of 55.
Tina was born in Lawton, on Oct. 26, 1965 to Dennis L. and Lois J. (Beaty) Newton. She was the 7th of 8 children. Early in her life, Tina professed her belief in God and joined St. Elmo Missionary Baptist Church. She was a faithful member for well over twenty years and held numerous roles such as singing in the choir, serving on the usher board and being on the kitchen committee. She later attended Frontier Chapel and Pollard Avenue Baptist Church. Tina attended Lawton Public Schools graduating from Lawton High School in 1983. She furthered her education at Cameron University graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in social work in 2010.
Tina married Don Fuller in 1995 and to this union one daughter, Breanne (her little woman) was born. Tina was a devoted mother to her princess and fought earnestly to be there for her until the very end. Tina loved to do her stunt driving as she called it, bake and she loved tacos! In fact, she loved them so much her password at the hospital was Taco Bell.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Breanne D. Fuller; one brother, Dennis M. Newton(Carolyn); four sisters: Sedelia Bumpass (Johnnie) of Durham, North Carolina; Glenda Gonzalez (Tony) of Lawton; Carolyn Solomon (Dennis) of Killeen, Texas and Kathy Newton of the home; sister-in-law, Marion Newton, Lawton; a niece who was raised like a sister, Creshonda Newton of Lawton; special friends: Ida Sigler and Bessie Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tina was preceded in death by her father; mother, brother, Larry Newton, sister Denise Sublett and nephew, Juan (T.J.) Bumpass.
