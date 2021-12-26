Tina Marie Wineberg-Johnson, 48, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Lawton. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Tina Marie Wineberg-Johnson was born Sept. 14, 1973, in Punxsutawney, PA to Thomas and Mi Hyecha Wineberg. She was the oldest of four girls in the family. She grew up a military child and lived in several places until 1987 when Lawton became her permanent home. She attended Eisenhower Middle School and then graduated from Lawton High in 1991. In October 1995, she was blessed with a son and worked hard to provide for him. She worked at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service on Fort Sill until she fell ill.
She is survived by her son, Arthur J. Barber of the home; her parents: Thomas and Mi Hyecha Wineberg of the home; three sisters: Brenda Lee Cordes of Lawton; Sandra Lee Finklea and husband Dwayne of Vancouver, WA and Deborah Ann Johns and husband David of Fletcher; nieces and nephews: Tristen McKayla Wauqua of Lawton; Chelsea Ann Beaty and husband Jeff of Elgin; Lacy Johns, Jaemie Johns, Kayla Jones and Alexis Jones all of Elgin; Jacob Johns of Fletcher; Jin Finklea of Vancouver, WA; David Johns, Cara Johns and Thatcher Johns of Rockdale, TX and several aunts, uncles and cousins in Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lorraine and Dorothy Wineberg of Big Run, PA.