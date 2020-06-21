A Celebration of Life visitation for Tina Marie Hensley, 61 of Lawton will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Tina passed away on April 15, 2020 in Lawton.
Tina was born on March 25,1959 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Lawrence Morgan and Joanne Christmas. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school.
She is survived by three children, Jason Payne, Jamie Hensley, and Joshua Hensley; two daughters in law, Amanda Mansell and Rebecca Fountaine; six grandchildren; her brother, Danny Thompson; her sister in law, Sue Thompson; a special friend, Mike Payne; and numerous other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Brandon Hensley; and her brother, Jimmy Thompson.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.