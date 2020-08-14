Tina Lorene Peters-Myers, Apache, was the daughter of Roger and Gale (Tinney) Price. Tina was born June 11, 1973, in Talihina, Oklahoma. At the age of 47, she passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City with her husband by her side.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, from 5-7 P.M. at Crews Funeral Home in Apache. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15, at 10 A.M. at the Apache First Methodist Church with Pastor Lory Fahle officiating, assisted by DeWayne Wilcox. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Crews Funeral Home.
Tina was a 1992 graduate of Duncan High School where she played basketball and ran track. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Stephen Anthony Myers, on May 22, 2009. He was always by her side.
She was employed as a dispatcher for the Department of Public Works at Fort Sill. She and Steve loved playing bingo, watching crime shows on TV, and traveling to different places on their motorcycle. Tina loved all of the holidays and planning the games for her family. She also loved watching the family’s children play their sports.
Tina is survived by her husband, Stephen Myers of Apache; daughter, Tessa Barlow and fiancé, Corey Carson of Lawton; grandchildren: Merrick J. Carson; Tyler Myers; Eva and Ben Franklin; stepson, Steven and Missy Myers, Apache; parents, Roger and Gale Price, Duncan; grandmother, Velma Price, Duncan; brother, Jeremy Price, Duncan; nieces and nephew: Lilly, Abbi, Paisli, K.J., all of Duncan; brother-in-law, Chris Myers, Apache; sisters-in-law: Susan Myers, Laveen, AZ; Robin Johnson, Lawton; cousin, Bart McClenny, Snyder; as well as many aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Delbert Price; R.J. and Martina Tinney; stepdaughter, Lesa Maree Myers; and cousin, Mark Rhea.
Tina will be truly missed by her loved ones. She was always the life of any social/family gatherings.
