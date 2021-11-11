Memorial service for Tina Jomaleen Malt, 62, of Lawton, will be at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Terry Sellers officiating.
Mrs. Malt passed away on Friday, Nov., 5, 2021 in Lawton.
Tina was born on May 22, 1959 in Austin, Texas to Claranton Fred Schwarz and Rashell Schwarz Berethelot. She grew up in Austin, Texas and later moved to Duncan, where she lived for several years before moving to Lawton in 1979. Tina married Phillip Malt on July 6, 2001 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She enjoyed gardening and loved spoiling the grandkids and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip, of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law: Joe and Debbie Ross, of Duncan; Shawn and Heather Ross, of Duncan; and Brian and Misty Ross, of Victoria, TX; three siblings: Donna Sellers, of Comanche; Sam Barnett, of El Reno; and Daryl Wehba, of Lawton; her grandchildren: Riley Anderson; Anthony Ross; Desiray Wallace; and Kayleigh Wallace; her great-grandchildren: Akhileez Anderson; Jae Perez; Maison Harper; and Zaedyn Perez; and her niece and nephews: Terry Sellers; Dwayne Kingsley; Melissa Sellers-Dunham, and Trevor Wehba.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rashell Lavelle Berthelot and her father, Claranton Fred Schwarz.