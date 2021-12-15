Funeral services for Tim Poteete, 63, of Sterling, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Fletcher Christian Church.
Burial will follow at the Celestial Gardens in Cyril, under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Life and Times of Tim Poteete. The world must have slowed down just for a moment on March 21, 1958 as E.L. and Erma Poteete gave birth to their son Timothy Ray Poteete, aka Timmy. He grew up on the banks of the Arkansas River in the town of Webbers Falls where he graduated high school in 1976. He loved the people and the history that flowed so richly through the soil of the Arkansas River Bottom.
After graduation, Tim attended Connors Junior College for two years before enrolling in his beloved alma mater Oklahoma State University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 1981. He was Loyal and True; loving not only the Cowboys, but also the Cowgirls! One in particular, Julie Moser, who eventually became his best friend and his forever wife. In his words, “I chased her until she caught me.” The two became one on June 18, 1983 and shared 38 years of love and adventure.
From 1983-1987, Tim worked many odd jobs to allow Julie to pursue her passion of coaching. They then moved back to the Webbers Falls, and Tim took over the family owned “Hit and Run” convenience store. A few years later, Tim bought and ran the local hardware and appliance store until 1992. Then an opportunity arose for him to finally pursue his love of History. In 1994, Tim received his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Northeastern State University and his Master’s Degree in History from the University of Arkansas in 1996. Believe it or not, his Thesis Committee only needed to ask one question in defense of his topic Mules in the Military! Tim and his dad raised many a fine, saddle mule; Sampson was his favorite.
In 1995, God led Tim and Julie back to southwest Oklahoma, and Tim began work at the Museum of Natural History in Norman. In 1999 his dream job of being a Living History Interpreter at the Museum of the Great Plains became reality. For the past 22 years, Tim loved spending his days in the Trade House of the Holland Coffee Trading Post, sharing a wealth of knowledge to young and old alike. He was a member of the American Mountain Men and made many a lifelong friendship in the organization. But that’s certainly no surprise to those who knew Tim because he liked everyone and showed them respect, no matter their station in life. He was a natural storyteller and loved a good joke, especially the OU ones.
Tim loved Jesus and was a member of the Fletcher Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. He never missed an opportunity to stick his head in the nursery and get the kids stirred up before continuing his walk down the hall. Tim delivered suckers to numerous kiddos, much to their delight. He truly had a good heart and was so genuine with his words and actions. The world slowed down once again, as Tim went to be with Jesus on Dec. 13, 2021. He will be missed and never forgotten.
Tim is survived by his wife, Julie Poteete, of the home; brother, Troy Poteete and his wife Liz, of Gore; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Moser, of Cyril; brother and sister-in-law, Trent and Cindy Moser, of Fletcher; niece, Toni Meier and her husband Aaron of MN; nephew, Jake Moser and his wife Kanita, of Tuttle; great nieces and nephews: Sydney Moser, Garrett Meier, Sloan Meier, Cameron Moser, and Isaac Moser; uncles: Ken Poteete and his wife Susan, of TX and Herb Poteete and his wife Ladema, of Webbers Falls; and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: E.L. and Erma Poteete and his father-in-law, Jack Moser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the Fletcher Christian Church Children’s Ministry or the Museum of the Great Plains (MPG) Tim Poteete Memorial Education Fund.
