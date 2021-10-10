Funeral service for Tim Cochrane will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church with Pastor Josh Trueblood officiating.
Timothy David Cochrane, 66, of Lawton passed away Monday. Oct. 5, 2021, in Lawton.
Timothy David Cochrane, The Lord’s favorite, as he would tell you, was born in Lawton, into a close, happy family and to parents he loved to his last breath. They moved to California for a short time when Tim was young, but returned to Lawton where he grew up, graduated from Eisenhower High School, and for some years followed his dad in the building trade as a trim carpenter... and occasionally, following the harvesters up north to cut wheat during the season.
Tim loved to be out on a combine, and he loved to be back for the night, learning to play the guitar, the dobro, the mandolin, the banjo, and later the piano, all of which he did with astonishing finesse and dedication. His morning ritual was to come downstairs, put the coffee on, and sit down to play, usually the piano, unhurried, unabashed, and unaware of the minutes that passed until it was time to worship and pray. One rainy day, he played through an entire, thick songbook before he got to start his day.
Tim married his first wife early, and to them was born a son, Ben Cochrane. It took the greatness of the Lord to get him past the end of that marriage. But the years rolled by, and Tim fell very deeply in love with the Lord Jesus Christ, and he met the beautiful Patty Grummer Wade, who was raising three lovely little girls on her own. When they married, Tim had three lovely girls, Michelle, Kimberly, and Tiffany, of his own, in his heart, then and forever, and later he and Patty were overjoyed to welcome another daughter, Tim’s angel Angela, all of them here today, all of them brilliant in wisdom and kindness, the closest of sisters. He rejoiced to hear their ringtones!
Tim, by that time, worked at Goodyear, building tires in various departments all over the plant. He was proud of the work he did there, and together he and Patty built a house, and Tim... really built it! He did the framing, all the trim work and cabinetry, painting, some of the plumbing, roofing, fell off a scaffolding, landscaped, the entire property, and put in a massive vegetable garden. Every door in the house is framed and ornamented with his hand-carved medallions, over one hundred of them. Windows are inset with enormous stained-glass designs that he fashioned... and the yard! He had to keep a greenhouse in order to maintain the thousands and thousands of cutting that he set every fall and planted out every spring, flowers that loved to show off Tim’s winter-long care of them.
In 2017, Tim wanted to get to know Kerry, the blessed and fortunate woman whose heart he won several years after Patty’s untimely death. If she had known what she was getting, he would not have had to wait as long as he did! They were both widowers, and then, they were friends, and then she fell in love. They married, she stepped into his life, and their joy and laughter would ring the house down.
His neighbors were family, his family was the crown of his joy, next to Jesus Christ, and he and Kerry thought they would live and love forever...or at least for many years to come. Tim died in the faith in which he lived, joyous and confident, and he would wish, above all things, the same for you.
