Tiffany Salazar, 43, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her home. She was born to Evelyn Kaye (Rivera) Rubio and Eddie Heminokeky on Oct. 28, 1977 in Lawton.
Tiffany graduated from Carnegie High School with the Class of 1996. She later attended and graduated from the Western Technology Center where she excelled and received numerous awards, leading her into the beginning of her dental assisting career. Tiffany devoted 10 years to Cowan Dental Clinic located on the Fort Sill army base.
She married Jesse Salazar in 2001 on January 4 in Lawton. The two spent twenty beautiful years of marriage together. From this union came three amazing daughters. Tiffany was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but wonderful, everlasting memories.
Tiffany is preceded in death by her grandparents, Stella and Victor Rivera; aunts: Linda and Norma Rivera; cousin, Kenny Eagle Heart.
Tiffany is survived by her husband, Jesse of the home; daughter, Alyana of Elgin; Alyssa of Moore; and youngest daughter, Adriyan Rain also of the home; mother, Kaye Rubio and her husband of Carnegie; father, Eddie Heminokeky and wife of Lawton; sisters: Stella Rivera of Carnegie; Kaye Perciado of Walters; Summer Pequeño of Walters; brothers: Manuel Muro of Gracemont and CJ Rubio of Carnegie; grandson, Ayden Jace; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, Carnegie Memorial Building, Carnegie. Burial will be at Saddle Mountain Cemetery, Mountain View. Burial is under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Carnegie.