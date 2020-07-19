Private Family Memorial Service for Tiena Waller Harrell will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Watkins, Baptist Minister, Lawton officiating.
Tiena passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Taos, New Mexico. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Sassy, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched. She had a shining smile that could light up a room.
She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on July 19, 1953 to Sidney and Frances Waller. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and then attended Oklahoma State University. She was a sister of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She spent her younger years looking forward to heading to Lake City, Colorado every summer with her friends and family. She spent her college years enjoying every second with her friends and then graduated with a degree in Psychology.
She was a beloved wife of 39 years to Dr. David J. Harrell. They married on January 17, 1981 in Lawton. She loved to assist him with anything his heart desired, which included being his dental assistant at his dental practice. They had 3 children, Lindsay H. Owens, David B. Harrell and Sydney E. Harrell. As her children grew older she decided to go back to work and follow her passion of working with children. She worked for Lawton Public Schools as a teacher’s assistant in a special education classroom. When she became a grandmother in 2011, she was very adamant to have a fun grandma name and that is just what she was. Sassy became her name and it fit her perfectly. She was the best Sassy to all her grandchildren. David and Tiena spent their spare time at their cabin in Red River, New Mexico. She loved to sit on the porch, listening to the river with a margarita in hand. “Don’t forget the extra salt”.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. David J. Harrell of the home, daughter Lindsay Owens and her husband Mike of Norman, Oklahoma, a son Brent Harrell and wife Paige of Oklahoma City, daughter Sydney Harrell of Lawton, her brother Larry Waller and wife Donna, brother Kent Waller and wife Jane, brother Kim Waller and wife Teresa, 6 grandchildren; Austin Owens, Madden Owens, Campbell Owens, all of Norman, Oklahoma, Mollie Stafford and MJ Stafford, both of Lawton and Lucy Tiena Harrell of Oklahoma City.
Tiena was preceded in death by her parents.
