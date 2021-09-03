Tiana Necole Washington, 45, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1975 to Patricia Ann and Leo Washington at Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital in Fort Sill.
Throughout her childhood, Tiana traveled with her parents and brother (Juan) to Ausberg, Bolivia, Germany where her sister (Zinia) was born. They continued to live in Munich, Germany until the heavenly departure of their father on Oct. 12, 1979 and relocated to Texas City.
Tiana graduated from LaMarque High School in 1994 and worked as a licensed Cosmetologist until transferring to the medical field. She attended Grand Canyon University to obtain her BSN in Nursing. She worked at Comanche County Hospital as a Registered Nurse.
She lived her life with a contagious smile. She was a proud mother and grandmother.
Tiana leaves to cherish her love, life and memory one daughter, Franchelle (Charles) of Lawton; one son, Cedric Workman Jr. (Cedric Sr./Carolyn) of San Antonio, Tx; her mother, Patricia Washington of Texas City; one brother, Juan Washington of Texas City; one sister, Zinia Washington (Marvely Edmond) of LaMarque, Tx; four nieces: R’Moni; A’zha; Arianna and Jasmine of LaMarque, TX; bestfriend, Tamera Clemons of Lawton and a host of relatives and many, many friends.
Her memorial service is Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at noon at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel.