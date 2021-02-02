Thrisha “Pat” Roulain, 74, passed away Jan. 30, 2021 in Anadarko. She was born on July 7, 1946 in Lawton, to Reuben and Rhoda (Wilson) Whitebead.
Pat attended school in Hinton and Anadarko. She excelled in sports. Loved playing Fastpitch softball even won the Fastpitch World Series Championship. Pat was known everywhere she went for her pool playing skills and loved a good challenge.
Pat worked for the Fort Sill Apache Emergency Youth Shelter, Apache. She loved being with her family attending different events.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Rhoda Whitebead; Roberta Smith; Scott Pickard.
Survived include daughter: Tonya Roulain, OKC; son, Joel Roulain and companion, Cora, Anadarko; three siblings: Verna Castillo and husband, George, Binger; Matthew Whitebead, Anadarko; David (Pete) Whitebead, Hinton; grandchildren: Natasha Scott and Aaron Rhoades, MO; Alicia Clayton and Keenan Mahseet, OKC; Jessica Clayton and Bobby Perry, OKC; Kevin Clayton Jr., Anadarko; Kinion Jarvis, OKC; Dayshae Roulain, Anadarko; Novon Roulain, Anadarko; Zathia Roulain, Anadarko; Cheyenne Jarvis, OKC; great-grandchildren: Senee Clayton; Trenton Wetselline; Keiley Mahseet; Attikus Mahseet; Anthony Mahseet Jr.; Devin Clayton; Amare Perry; and Jacoby Jarvis all of Oklahoma City; Autumn Rhoades, Missouri; Adrian Rhoades, Missouri; Kyrie Jarvis, Anadarko; great great-grandchildren: Athena Clayton, Anadarko.
Masks MUST be worn at all times during the service and graveside.
Family requests instead of flowers that monetary donations be made to the funeral home to help cover her final expenses as we are still unsure of insurance.
There will be a wake from 6 pm to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church, Anadarko. Burial will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2021, at Murray Cemetery, Binger.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.