Funeral services for Thresa Michelle Hicks, 61, of Cyril will be held at 2:00 PM, September 10, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 213 W Main St, Cyril, OK with Hoby Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Celestial Gardens in Cyril under the direction of the Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Thresa passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Duncan, OK at the age of 61.
Thresa Michelle Hicks was born July 13, 1959 in Anadarko, OK to Kenneth and Ruth Ann (Dodson) Lair. She attended Cyril schools all through out her school years and she graduated in 1977. After high school, Thresa worked at the Cyril APCO Refinery and Cache Road National bank before taking her last job at the Caddo County District Attorney’s office as a administrative assistant. She remained at that job for 29 years before retiring in December of 2019. Thresa was devoted to her line of work and she was always working hard to help make other’s jobs easier. Not only was she a hard worker, but she was dedicated to her family and friends. She was a sweet woman who always had a smile for you each time you saw her. Her laugh was infectious, and her kindness was endless. Her sons and granddaughters were her world and they will miss her dearly. Thresa also loved her hometown of Cyril and her OU Sooners.
Thresa is survived by her sons: Jonathon Hicks and his wife Megan, of Fletcher and Rusty Turner and his wife Sarah, of Oklahoma City, OK; dad Kenneth Lair, of Cyril; granddaughters: Hayden Hicks, Eloise Turner, and Georgia Turner; brother, Kevin Lair, of Oklahoma City, OK; aunts and uncle: Margaret Jo Callahan and her husband Kent Callahan, and JoAnn Shultz; and numerous cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Ann Lair; her maternal grandparents Homer and Mary Vida Dodson; paternal grandparents Elmo and Thelma Lair.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.