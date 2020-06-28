Funeral service for Thongbor Bridges will be 11:30 A.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chap-el with Chaplain Leonard Reimer, Promise Care Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Thongbor Bridges, 78, Lawton, Oklahoma had a beautiful spirit that returned to the Lord peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, after enduring a courageous almost 6 year illness. It would be wrong to say that Thongbor lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was al-ways determined. When anyone else would have broken, Thongbor stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. Thongbor was a devoted and cherished wife of 46 years. She was a mother of four wonderful children and four wonderful stepchildren and grandmother of six. She was born January 10, 1942 in Thailand. Thongbor married Jessie Bridges in 1974.
Her love for family was unconditional and she always saw the best in others. Thongbor, above all else, was devoted to her family, constantly caring and fiercely loyal. She was so fun loving, energetic, and anyone who knew her knew she had a wonderful sense of humor. She was the heart and soul, the magnet that drew all of the family together and bonded the family for life.
She was born in Southeast Asia, Roi-et Provience Thailand to the late Rein Promyos, her father and Mong Neenrach Promyos, her mother, on January 10, 1942. She often worked outside of the home. She was known as a happy, spir-ited, and religious person. Due to her courteous personality and her thoughtfulness, she was selected to work in a highly security area in which she was selected over nineteen other young applicants. This area was organized by the government for the CID during the Vietnam Conflict. In 1971 she was promoted to the higher position of working for an American family who was assigned to the duty at the American Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. On these jobs, her employers would give her quality letters and references for the next job. She became very lonely for her family and friends at home, and she was significant in helping her family. She set up an Open Air Market and did a very good job as a merchant in this market. She got a letter from one of the families that they were hiring food handlers at the Air Force Base, Noren Kam Ponsonon. She worked there until she met a married Senior Master Sergeant Jessie Bridges. She came to the United States in 1981 and became a garden expert. She grew all types of vegetables for her friends and her Thai churches in Oklahoma and Texas. Thongbor attended Douglas High School to learn how to speak and write the American Language.
Survivors include her husband of the home, Jessie Bridges; her son, Suwat and his wife, Dianne of Mexia, Texas; son, Sura and wife, Irma in Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Laddavan and her husband, Sidney in Austin, Texas; daugh-ter, Mallivan and her husband, Chad of Little Elm, Texas, one sister in Thailand, 6 grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and good friends here in Lawton and Thailand.
She was preceded in the death of her parents, three brothers, two sisters and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 and out of concern of health and safety for all funeral attendees, we request that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma at www.ccswok.com.
We the family, want to thank Quantum Health Care Service, Ilana and Shalasia for their never ending commitment of caring for her in her time of need.
