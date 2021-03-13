Thomas (Tommy) Earl Franklin Jr, age 53, of Lawton passed away Sunday evening, March 7, 2021.
Tommy was born on February 21, 1968 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Thomas and Alyce Franklin. He accepted the Lord and was baptized at Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. He always said if you believe in your heart and treat people good, God was pleased. He grew up and attended school in Lawton at Wilson Elementary School, Tomlinson Junior School and was a proud member of the Lawton High School Class of 1987. He also attended Cameron University. While in high school, Tommy excelled in the Junior ROTC program. He received several awards over the four years of being in the program.
Most people knew him best as Tommy or Uncle DJ, this name was given to him by Mikey (Richard Dorsey II), his nephew, due to Tommy always playing music. He had a love of 80's hip hop music; till this day you couldn't tell Tommy that music era wasn't the best. If you did, he would definitely go and play one for you. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and was in many bowling leagues at Thunderbird Lanes. He enjoyed spending time with friends playing pool, card games and how he referred to himself as a Dominologist when playing dominoes. He enjoyed playing video games and watching all kinds of sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys. He treasured a wristband that Tony Dorsett gave him at the age of 11 and he never wanted to wash it or take it off.
For 13 years he worked for KFC in Lawton OK then for Tower Tech in Chickasha OK for 4 years and several years for Lone Star Steakhouse in Lawton Ok till it closed. He often would even be a bricklayer and did lawn care with his dad. He kept one of his old gems from high school woodworking class, an end table and led his mom to believe he was a master craftsman. Tommy was a faithful worker for the BackPorch Drafthouse West in Lawton, Ok, he loved working with the team and considered them family. He was employed there at the time of his death. Tommy had a smile and demeanor that was loved by all. He loved to crack jokes and crack jokes on you, but most of all, he really loved spending time with his family and friends. He was his dad's best friend.
Preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents Clatra and Frankie Craine, Columbus and Willie Mae Franklin and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Tommy is survived by his mother and father; three sisters, Thomas and Alyce Franklin of Lawton, Angela Williams and husband Otto of Dallas Texas, Michelle Johnson and husband Titus of Lawton and Dekieta Waters and husband Kenny of Anchorage, Alaska; two nephews Richard (Mikey) Dorsey II of Yukon, Oklahoma and Jermaine Waters of Anchorage, Alaska, Four nieces; Danielle Dorsey, Dallas Texas, Kayla Johnson and Tera Johnson of Lawton, Janaiya Waters of Anchorage, Alaska; two great nephews, Kelvin Williams II of Dallas Texas and Sean Dorsey of Lawton. Three great nieces Gianna Marley Dorsey of Lawton, Kiera Williams of Dallas Texas and Aubrey Dorsey of Lawton; three aunts; Olivia McDowell, Willa Jean Reece of Cement OK and Harriet Craine of Fort Worth Texas; two uncles Sanford Craine of Austin Texas and Elmer Clayton of Cement OK, along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Thomas (Tommy) Earl Franklin Jr. will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
The family will have a visitation on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com