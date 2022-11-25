Funeral service for Thomas R.L. Barton will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Harley Davidson, Minister of Western Hills Church of Christ, Lawton, officiating.
Placement of the urn will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, with full military honors.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Thomas R.L. Barton, 75, of Lawton, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Lawton after a long battle with leukemia. Leonard, as most people knew him, was born May 26, 1947 in Hickman, Kentucky to George L. and Mary Lou (Wiles) Barton.
Leonard loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle until his health would no longer permit it. He enjoyed water skiing, playing pool, going to the lake and camping, and being with his long-time companion Judy Clowser.
Leonard was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army artillery as a wireman. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Army in Little Rock, Arkansas on Feb. 9, 1965 and was honorably discharged as a SP4(T) on Feb. 8, 1968 at Fort Sill.
He earned the following decorations, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Dev-60, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Star (1), and the Overseas Service Bar (2) (Vietnam). Leonard was very proud of his service to his country.
Leonard is survived by his two sons: James Barton and wife Debbie and Anthony Barton all of Lawton; his longtime companion, Judy Clowser of the home; four grandchildren: James Barton Jr., Brittany Queen, Alyssa Walker and Alexander Barton, all of Lawton; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: James Lee Barton, George A. Barton, and Charles W. Barton; one sister, Hazel Marie Milligan, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Tiffany Barton, one brother, William Joe Calvin Barton, and two sisters: Lonnie Francis Bland and Mary Charlene Barton.