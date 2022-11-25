Funeral service for Thomas R.L. Barton will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Harley Davidson, Minister of Western Hills Church of Christ, Lawton, officiating.

Placement of the urn will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, with full military honors.

