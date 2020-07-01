Thomas McGehee Redhead, Jr., of Duncan, was born October 30, 2003, in Oklahoma City, to Thomas McGehee Redhead and Lea Hallie Smith-Redhead. He passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2020, following an accident at the age of 16.
Thomas, a junior at Duncan High School this fall, was the center on Duncan’s JV football team and was looking forward to playing center on the varsity team. He also enjoyed basketball, wrestling, and golf. He was a member of the Duncan Middle School Honor Society and, because of his love for history, was chosen for the Outstanding History Award. He enjoyed going fishing and swimming. Thomas was always with family and friends. He loved to laugh and make others laugh too. His smile was infectious and he always had a big bear hug to share. He was protective of those he loved, especially his sisters and his Mimi. He loved the University of Oklahoma and looked forward to attending there one day. His giving spirit lives on through those who knew him and those who received his gift of life through organ donation. Thomas loved his home town of Duncan and the family would like to express their appreciation for all of the community’s love and support.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Bristow Smith; and great grandmother, Charlotte Elizabeth Redhead.
Thomas is survived by his parents: Thomas McGehee Redhead, Lea Hallie Smith-Redhead; sisters: Mabel McGehee Redhead-Lara and husband Geovani of Natchez, MS and Mary Frances Redhead of Oklahoma City; grandparents: M.L. Smith of Duncan, Norwood and Carolyn Redhead of Natchez; aunts: Charlie Knight and husband Tom of Oklahoma City, Claudia LaMothe of Dallas; and uncles: Jay Smith of Duncan and Dr. Maria Kane; John Redhead and wife Shelley of Centreville, MS; and Dr. Norwood Redhead and wife Dr. Tamra Redhead of Baton Rouge, LA.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 1, 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 A.M. at New Hope Baptist Church West with Rev. Arnold Nelson and Father David Galletly officiating, assisted by Suzie Lindley. Interment will follow at Duncan Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Oklahoma Cleats for Kids, 720 W. Wilshire Blvd. Ste. 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 or online at okc.cleatsforkids.org/donate.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.