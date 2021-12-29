With his family at his side, Thomas Martin Mahoney, 79, Lawton, and formerly of Roosevelt, passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 27, 2021 at his home just west of Lawton, following a brief illness. Martin or “Pa” as known to many, was born on a farm in Roosevelt, to WF and Luverna (Bailey) Mahoney on July 20, 1942. He was a 1960 graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Sayre Jr. College. He farmed and ranched in Roosevelt for 62 years. He was an avid sports fan, having followed his beloved Roosevelt Roughriders, Harrah Panthers, Cameron Lady Aggies, Hobart Bearcats, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Dallas Cowboys until his death. If you played a sport in the state of Oklahoma (especially his children and grandchildren and all their friends) more than likely, he watched you play in the gym, track, court, or on the field. Thomas supported and enjoyed the 4H and FFA programs and he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Roosevelt Baptist Church.
Mr. Mahoney is survived by his wife, Beth of almost 60 years; son, Jeff and wife Shelli and Shelli’s mom, Nel Wallace; his favorite pup, Lil LuLu; grand dogs: Khora Jean and Pistol Pete, all of the home; son, Mitch Mahoney of Roosevelt; daughter, Krystal Dawn Hill and husband Ward of Snyder; grandchildren: Brooke Anthony and husband Todd of Marlow; Tyler Mahoney of Dallas, Texas; Gracie Mahoney and Tommy Lancaster both of Hobart; sister-in-law, LuAnn (Penrod) Smith of Tomball, Texas; brother-in-law, Jim Penrod and wife Peggy of New Braunfels, Texas, along with many other nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed by many friends who knew him and especially his “Sports kiddos” throughout the years.