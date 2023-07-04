Thomas “Tom” Mack Morse of Duncan, was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Sterling, Oklahoma, to Scott and Ethel (Milam) Morse. He passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 80.

The family will greet visitors on Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Whitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Sterling (Oklahoma) Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.

