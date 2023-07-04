Thomas “Tom” Mack Morse of Duncan, was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Sterling, Oklahoma, to Scott and Ethel (Milam) Morse. He passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 80.
The family will greet visitors on Thursday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Whitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Sterling (Oklahoma) Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home.
Tom graduated from Sterling High School in 1960. He attended Troy University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1980. Tom joined the Air Force and retired after 29 years of service. He also worked for 8 years at Fort Sill in Civil Service. He received many awards for both his military and civil service. He was the VFW Commander for 3 terms.
He married Glenda (Walker) Morse on June 13, 2009, in Duncan. His hobbies included fishing, golf, and watching sports from his recliner. He was a jokester and teaser. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife; children: Katrina Fox and husband David of Katy, Texas, Thomas E. Morse and wife Misty of Sterling, Donald Pruitt and wife Chery, Sammie Wolf and Joan Sanford; grandchildren: William Morse, Josiah Morse, Natheniel Hacker and wife Amanda, Allan Fox and wife Jessica, Jessica Morse and Justice Perry, Mathew Richardson and wife Mari, Kristina Cordova and husband Lawrence, Melissa Sherman and husband Dale, Misti Martinez, Megan Pruitt; great-grandchildren: Addison Fox, Bentley Hacker, Rhett Hacker, Jayden Morse; brothers: Eddie Morse, Jimmy Morse, Scotty Morse; and sister, Patricia Potts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brice Morse; and grandson Cole Fox.