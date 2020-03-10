Thomas L. (Tommy) Ledford of Duncan, Oklahoma passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was born February 11, 1942 in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1960. He joined the U.S. Army in 1963. Tommy worked for Xerox Corporation for 38 years, ending his career as Field Manager of Customer Service in Tulsa.
Tommy’s love of motorcycles started when he was 12 years old and continued throughout his life. He had a paper route and bought his first motorcycle in parts in a box. He assembled it himself and rode many miles in the Wichita Mountains. He raced motocross and Hare and Hounds for many years. He and his wife made many trips on their street bike to Colorado and Arkansas. He rode the TransAmerica Trail until he was 76 years old and ill health slowed him down.
Tommy and Diane (Dietrich) were married for 54 years. They have one son, Todd Ledford and wife Jenny of Duncan, and three grandchildren, Braden Ledford, Dawson Ledford, and Kyndle Ledford, all of Duncan.
Viewing will be on March 10-11 from 8:00-5:00 at Whitt Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the Whitt Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gene Reid officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Walker, Bill Walker, Dennis Heldenbrand, Dennis Easter, Phil Fritch, Kenneth Mettler, David Freeman, Lynn Davenport, Braden Ledford, and Dawson Ledford.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate, or to the Stephens County Humane Society, PO Box 669, Duncan, OK 73534.
