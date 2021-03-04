Funeral service for Thomas “Junior” Reed age 92 of Faxon, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Faxon with Rev. Robert Jacobson and Rev. Vivian Garza officiating. Burial will follow in the Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Reed passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home in Faxon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 215 S. 7th Street, Faxon, Oklahoma 73540, in memory of Thomas “Junior” Reed.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Faxon from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
