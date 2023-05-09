Thomas John Tommy Challacombe, Jr.

Services for Tommy Challacombe Jr. age 79, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Phil Whitworth officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Tommy passed away Saturday morning, May 6, 2023, at the McMahan Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.