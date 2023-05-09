Thomas John Tommy Challacombe, Jr.

Services for Tommy Challacombe Jr. age 79, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Phil Whitworth officiating.
Inurnment will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Tommy passed away Saturday morning, May 6, 2023, at the McMahan Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Thomas John Challacombe Jr. was born in Frederick, Oklahoma to Tom and Wynne (Summers) Challacombe. He attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1962. He attended Cameron University and Oklahoma State University. He graduated from OSU with Bachelor’s degrees in Animal Science and Agriculture Education. He was united in marriage to Brenda Sue Blankenship on September 2, 1967, in Frederick, Oklahoma. They were married for 54 years. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2022.
Mr. Challacombe began his teaching career in Garden City, Kansas, as the High School Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. He and Brenda moved their family back to Frederick, where they both taught in the Frederick school system. Mr. Challacombe was a classroom teacher and FFA advisor for several years before leaving the classroom to manage his own business.
Tommy had a dream to help the local economy by providing bulk feed and seed for the farmers and dairymen in Tillman County. In 1980, he opened Stockman’s Milling Inc. and T.C. Cattle Company. He was able to fulfill his dream for over forty years.
His friends and family called him Chall, and his grandkids called him Papa Moo. He dearly loved his family, fishing on his lake, collecting land, and being a lifelong cowboy and cattle rancher. He was the salt of the earth and a friend to many. He never thought working was work, because he loved what he was doing every day!
Tommy is survived by his children, Jonrob Challacombe and Causby Challacombe (Chenoa Daniel); two grandchildren, Emilio and Sofia Challacombe; brother-in-law, Brad Blankenship (Coni); sister-in-law, Cynthia Challacombe; and many nieces and nephews, including Corry Challacombe, Derek Challacombe, Blair McMillin, Bob Blankenship, Haley Huddleston, Natalie Blankenship, Ivy Epps, Tobin Mateychick, Dennis and David Wearmouth, and Dina Wearmouth Fox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Wynne Challacombe; his wife, Brenda Sue Challacombe; brother, Grant Challacombe; sister, Deanne Wearmouth, and brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Patti Blankenship.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick High School FFA in memory of Thomas J “Tommy” Challacombe Jr.