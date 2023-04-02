On March 22, 2023 in Lawton, Thomas Ervay Westmoreland was released from the confines of his earthly body to heavenly home.
Born in the northeast Texas town of Greenville on April 6, 1930, Thomas was the first born of William Marvin and Thresa Pauline Westmoreland.
A desire to help support his family drove Thomas to work two jobs during his high school years in Baytown, TX before enlisting in the United States Army upon graduating. After his obligation with the Army was complete, he transferred to the Air Force where he served in Asia during the Korean War working as an airplane mechanic.
When Thomas’ commitment to the military was completed, he returned to Baytown and began a career in law enforcement. It was during that time he met Martha Ann Dixon, a 17-year-old high school graduate. Despite her parents objection, Thomas and Martha eloped on her eighteenth birthday, Nov. 19, 1956.
Soon after marriage, Thomas enrolled at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX where he received a bachelor’s degree in history. He went on to teach history and coach baseball at La Marque High School.
To better support his growing family, Thomas returned to law enforcement and took a job as a park ranger with the National Park Service. This career would take him and his family to parks in Virginia, Mississippi and Maryland. With a desire to put down roots and be closer to his and Martha’s families, he accepted a position as Chief Public Use Specialist at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in Indiahoma where he would retire in 1994.
Thomas was a fiercely devoted husband and father. His fascination with cars ensured Martha always had nice transportation and his love of all sports meant he rarely missed a football, basketball or soccer game his son, daughter or grandchildren were playing.
Those who were fortunate enough to know Thomas knew he had a gift of telling stories and never taking life too serious. Even though his final days of his life were spent confined in a bed, he was not without his sense of humor.
To quote a line from Thomas’ favorite song:
“Well beat the drum and hold the phone — the sun came out today! We’re born again, there’s new grass on the field. A-roundin’ third, and headed for home, it’s a brown-eyed handsome man...”
Thomas is survived by this wife Martha; children: Jo Anna Westmoreland-Stanbrough and husband David, Cache; Troy Westmoreland and wife Sally, Guthrie, and Mary Towe and husband David of Lawton; grandchildren: Jared Stanbrough and wife Mai Ly, Portland Oregon; Tabitha Pletcher and husband Dennis, Baudette, MN; Aidan Beydler, Lawton, and Rachael Beydler, Lawton, and great-grandson, Thomas Pletcher.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Geneva Albright.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Arrangement are under the direction of Whinnery Huddleston Funeral Service.