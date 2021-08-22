Thomas Edward Higganbotham, age 70, of Magnolia, TX, passed away Aug. 12, 2021 at his home. A memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at his home in Magnolia, TX.
Tom is survived by his son, Clint Alan Higganbotham and wife Melani; grandchildren: Alan and Nicole of Longmont, CO, and Blake Higganbotham and wife Kirstin and great-granddog Chevy, of Magnolia, TX; his daughter, Tara Lynn and husband Eddie Mayes of Magnolia, TX, and grandchildren: Summer; Dylan and wife Megan; Brittany Lynn and husband Nathan Sears of Conroe, TX, and great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Easton Sears; his sister, Nancy and husband Billy Paul Eakins and his nephews and nieces of Elgin. Tom is also survived by his beloved dog Harley.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Mable Higganbotham.
Tom was born on Jan. 6, 1951 in Oklahoma City. He grew up in Lawton where he graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1969. He loved playing center for his high school football team. Tom got his amateur radio operator license like his father before him, and his call sign was N0YGZ.
Tom moved to Longmont, CO in 1989 and began working for Sinton Dairy. In 2008 he went to trucking school and started his career working for Swift Trucking Company. He was glad to travel coast to coast and see all of the wonders of our nation. Tom was the first “Diamond Driver” Award recipient out of Denver, CO for his commitment to safety, on-time deliverables, and low service-failure rate. In 2015 he retired and bought his dream home in Magnolia, TX.
Tom was a talented freelance photographer who loved taking pictures of his children, grandchildren, and landscapes of the mountains and outdoors. His favorite trips were riding his Harley Motorcycle to Sturgis and traveling to see his family.
His greatest joys in life were his family, his dogs, his coffee, and riding his Harley Davidson.