Memorial service for Thomas Carne will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Simon Sheen of Lawton Jesus Baptist Church officiating.

Thomas Carne passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 33.

Thomas was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all those who knew him.

