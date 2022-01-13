Thomas Carne Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial service for Thomas Carne will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Simon Sheen of Lawton Jesus Baptist Church officiating.Thomas Carne passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 33.Thomas was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all those who knew him.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Carne Memorial Service Christianity Funeral Home Simon Sheen Chapel Becker-rabon Sympathy Card Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists