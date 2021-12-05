Funeral service for Thomas C. McCullough, 86, of Lawton, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery with military honors under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Mr. McCullough passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 86.
Thomas C. McCullough was born on July 15, 1935, in San Pedro, California to Thomas Lester and Marion McCullough. At the age of 5, he traveled by boat and moved to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. His father was in the Coast Guard. He had memories of playing outside in the red dirt under a Mango tree with his army toy soldiers. After the attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, he and his mother moved into the local YMCA with several other families and lived there for several months during the blackout. When returning stateside to California, he and his mother traveled by train to New Jersey to stay with her family for one year before returning to California to live. He graduated at the age of 19 from Poly Tech High School in Long Beach, California in 1954. His hobbies as a teenager included dance roller skating, fashion, and working in a restaurant as a busboy. After graduation, Thomas joined the United States Navy in November 1954 and served his country until Nov. 22, 1959. Yeoman Second Class McCullough, was on the USS Lexington Aircraft carrier where he worked as a Speed Typist and handled personnel records. In 1960, he went to X-ray Tech school and then worked at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Thomas worked at a doctor’s office in Van Nuys until a good friend, Frank Detrich, helped him get a better paying job at Northridge Hospital. His first son, Brian McCullough, was born in July of 1961. He bought a 1962 candy apple red Corvette after becoming single. After his children, Heather and Brett, were born he moved to Okinawa, Japan in 1974. He worked in the hospital as a X-ray tech. He spent the weekends with his children at the beach picking up seashells or watching movies on base. Thomas transferred to Fort Sill in November of 1975 and worked at Reynolds Hospital as an X-ray technician until he retired in 1983. Thomas was quiet man who liked Westerns, reading newspapers, going out to eat, and having apple pie and ice cream.
He is survived by his sons: Brian McCullough and his wife Ingrid Walter, of GroBkarlbach, Germany and Thomas B. McCullough and his wife Deborah McCullough, of Oklahoma City; his daughter, Heather Spencer-Ross and her husband Harry Ross, of Lawton; his “like adopted” daughter Kathleen Ward-DePaul; two grandchildren: McKalyn and Jake Spencer; his best friend from childhood, Bob Baldwin and Richard Golden, from Moore; and his loving caregiver, Kerry Coates.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Lester and Marion McCullough.