Thomas Bevington, 57, passed away Monday, October 5th, 2020. He was born in Colorado Springs, CO. May 27th, 1963. He graduated from Frankfurt High School in 1981 and then moved to Lawton, OK. Where he made his home and started his own lawn care service. He had true determination and worked very hard to ensure his customers were satisfied. He was dedicated to making Lawton a more beautiful place. He treated people with respect and dignity. He owned his company for over 30 years and also worked for Pizza Time for over 25 years.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Sylvia Bevington, son, Micheal Lorrey, daughter-in-law Stephanie Lorrey, three grandchildren, Lucas, Christine, and Kylie, son, Jacob Lorrey, long time partner Michelle Lorrey, and brother-in-law John Lorrey. Sisters, Mona Bevington and Laura Kluth, brother-in-law, Henry Kluth.
And many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
It is with heavy hearts that we say farewell to an amazing Son, Brother, Partner, Father, Grandpa, and Friend. Thomas was taken too young and will surely be missed. He will forever be in our thoughts.